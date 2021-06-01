 Skip to main content
Watch now: Recap of what passed during the Illinois General Assembly session

Illinois Legislature

Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, gives his closing remarks in Springfield on Tuesday. 

 JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses wrapping up the end of the Illinois legislative session.

The Illinois General Assembly approved a $42 billion state budget, a plan shifting next year’s primary to June and an ethics package requiring more financial disclosure of officeholders — among other pieces of legislation — during a spring session that saw Democrats wield their supermajorities in the House and Senate.

However, left unresolved were plans for future energy policy for the state, efforts to strengthen gun laws and law-enforcement backed changes to a sweeping police reform law approved just months ago.

Here’s a look at the latest action on several bills in Springfield.

Lawmakers have been working on the budget since Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his proposal in February, and it passed on mostly partisan lines.

 

