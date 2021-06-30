Watch now: Rep. Dan Brady continues to explore run for Illinois Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD — Many elected officials are forced out of their comfort zone in a redistricting year. And most of the time, it is out of necessity.

Illinois Republicans in the state legislature and the U.S. Congress are powerless in the redistricting process, meaning their political futures are often in the hands of the majority Democrats.

Or perhaps state Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, takes a look at running for mayor of the capital city in 2023 instead of running in a primary against state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville.

But, not all Republicans were, excuse my French, "screwed" by the Democrat-drawn map.

Take state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington — though his district drops much of the Town of Normal and and picks up giant swaths of rural territory north of the Twin Cities, his home was not drawn out of his current district nor was he looped in with any other GOP incumbent.

In short, Brady would likely be reelected to the Illinois House should he chose that path. And he still could. But, that's no certainty at this point.

Brady is wading out of his comfort zone by exploring a run for Illinois Secretary of State, an office being vacated by the retiring Jesse White.

Earlier media reports indicated that the veteran lawmaker had already made a decision to jump in. But Brady vehemently denies that, telling Lee Enterprises this week that he's still "doing his due diligence" in the exploratory phase.

"This isn't about (redistricting) maps. If it was about maps versus public service, I'd probably not even be thinking about this," Brady said. "But if you're true about public service, that comes with a risk that you get out of that comfort zone and you do the exploring of things that I'm doing right now."

Right now, that means traveling the state and networking with activists, county party chairs and donors to see if it's possible to put together a winning coalition first in a GOP primary and, if successful, the general election against a Democrat that'd likely be favored in deep blue Illinois.

"That doesn't happen just because people might think you're a nice guy," Brady said of winning a primary. "You've got to prove to them why you would be better than someone else, you have to prove to them how you're going to do some of the things that ... could be improved in the Secretary of State's office. And you're going to have to get them to understand the importance of the office."

The Secretary of State's office is state's second-largest constitutional office after the governor’s office, employing more than 4,000 people, with responsibilities that exceed most of its counterpart offices in other states.

Most prominently, it is the unit of government that issues driver’s licenses and registers motor vehicles. But the secretary of state is also the keeper of official state records, maintains the 20-building Capitol Complex and oversees the state library.

Brady has served in the Illinois House since 2001 and was named deputy minority leader in 2017. He previously served as McLean County coroner from 1992 to 2000. He is a funeral home director at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.

"I believe my role as a state representative has had many parallels in my services to the duties and performance of the Secretary of State's office that would lend well for me to be able to serve," Brady said.

He also said he is familiar with organ donation, another topic under the purview of the Secretary of State's office, from his time as coroner.

Brady said he's had an interest in the role for some time, but was not going to challenge White, routinely the state's top vote-getter and a Democrat with a knack for winning in Republican areas.

For Brady — or any Republican for that matter — to have a chance, the candidate will have to do the opposite and win over some Democrats.

He acknowledges the "uphill sledding" for Republicans in Illinois, but believes that "people may think a little less of politics and more of personality and service" with the Secretary of State's office.

On the Democratic side, four candidates have announced runs: former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias; Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia; Chicago 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell and Chicago 17th Ward Ald. David Moore.

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Tinley Park, withdrew his candidacy, instead running for reelection in a safe district.

That option is still there for Brady, who is now third in seniority in the 118-member House. With the primary pushed back to next June, he will have some more time to mull it over.

"I've never been an individual who has taken the safest route in politics," he said.

