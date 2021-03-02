Watch now: Rep. Mary Miller files bill that would require sex-segregated school bathrooms, sports teams

SPRINGFIELD — In her first bill as a member of the U.S. Congress, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, is weighing into bathroom politics.

Miller filed legislation, dubbed the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act, last week that would require people in schools to use bathrooms and locker rooms and to participate in supports teams designated for their biological sex.

The bill tackles a politically-fraught subject — whether or not people assigned male at birth but who identify as female or otherwise can share spaces traditionally set aside for biological females.

“Democrats continue to push radical gender ideology on our children, and we must draw the line to protect women and girls,” Miller said. “On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to interpret Title IX as requiring schools to allow access to sex-segregated spaces and activities based on gender identity. But Title IX was created to enhance opportunities for women, not threaten their safety.”