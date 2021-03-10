Watch now: Rep. Robin Kelly's election as Illinois Democratic Party chair signals start of more open era

But, perhaps the most broad implication of Kelly's ascension to the role is that it signals the start of a more open, decentralized era for the Democratic Party of Illinois.

Controlled directly by Madigan for 23 years and by Gary LaPaille — Madigan’s former chief of staff — for eight years before that, the state party has had a top-down approach for the past three decades.

There was little interest in "bottom-up" party building under Madigan, who mostly used the state party’s large postage discount to send out campaign materials for state House Democrats.

“I think the biggest thing is that she brought a victory for the rank-and-file Democrats,” said Bill Houlihan, a member of the Democratic State Central Committee and Durbin’s state director. “I mean, Democrats all across the state are going to believe that they have access to someone they can talk to, it's not going to be one person in control, it's going to be open for everybody to participate.”

That “one person” is an implicit dig at Madigan, but it could also be interpreted as a jab at Pritzker, the billionaire governor who is poised to funnel millions of dollars through the state party to help elect Democrats up and down the ballot.