Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis on Capitol raid: 'A sad day for our country'
Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis on Capitol raid: 'A sad day for our country'

WASHINGTON —  Aaron DeGroot, communications director for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., has been in contact with the representative and confirmed he is safe after a mob stormed the Capitol in Washington. 

The clash came as lawmakers moved to certify the election win of Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

Davis, an honorary chairman of Trump's Illinois campaign, is the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, which has oversight of federal elections​.

“He is going to talk about it more himself,” DeGroot said about Davis and the condition of the capitol.

Davis earlier Wednesday posted on Twitter: “This is a sad day for our country. The lawlessness has got to stop. Protestors must leave the Capitol so Congress can resume the process of confirming the Electoral College vote. My staff and I are currently safe.”

In a statement, Davis, who fled from a rifle-wielding gunman who shot at a congressional baseball game in 2017, said: 

"The rioting and violence I saw and heard at the Capitol today brought back painful memories of the Congressional baseball shooting in Virginia a few short years ago. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There’s no excuse for what we saw today. It’s unpatriotic and un-American. Political leaders, from Congress to the White House, have an obligation to be voices of reason and calming in times of national crisis. That time is now," he said. 
 
Said Davis: "The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of American democracy. Members of Congress must uphold our oaths to the Constitution, do our jobs, and resume the process of governing our great Nation. I want to thank the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and others in the law enforcement community who put their lives on the line today and every single day to keep us safe. They have an extremely difficult and dangerous job and today they secured what was an extremely dangerous and unprecedented situation. Please pray for them and their families and pray for our great nation."

Davis in November won re-election following a challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

