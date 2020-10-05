Watch now: Rodney Davis, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan live debate coverage

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan are facing off in a televised debate at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The debate is being presented by WCIA and Illinois Public Media.

It is moderated by by Brian Mackey, host of "The 21st," with questions from Mary Hansen, of NPR Illinois; Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates; and Mark Maxwell, of WCIA.

