Watch now: Sense of normalcy creeps in as Illinois COVID rules lift

SPRINGFIELD — This past weekend felt weird. It felt, in a word, normal.

There was perhaps no better illustration of this return to normalcy than seeing nearly 40,000 fans pack into Wrigley Field last weekend to watch the Chicago Cubs sweep the St. Louis Cardinals.

Social distancing gone. Masks gone. Beer cup snakes? Apparently a thing now.

All joking aside, such silly illustrations of normalcy are being celebrated as a sign of how far the state has come in the battle to contain COVID-19.

Just under six months since the first shots went into the arms of state hospital workers, nearly 46% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 77% of those 65 and over have been fully inoculated, as have 56% of of those 18 and over and 53% of those 12 and over.

This is by all accounts significant progress and allowed the state to avoid a second "pandemic summer."

"As we literally and figuratively appreciate this new dawn, this new beginning, we stop for a moment and pause and mourn the lives of those we've lost, and continue to cherish the memories of our loved ones," said Illinois Department of Public Health director Ngozi Ezike, speaking from the Michigan Avenue bridge over the Chicago River in a video posted to social media last Friday. "But we also move forward towards a new future that is much different than we've endured in the last year and a half."

IDPH announced just 165 new cases and nine additional deaths Wednesday. The department, which has sent out a press release with daily COVID-19 numbers since last March, also announced it will continue updating case counts daily but switch to a once-a-week press release.

COVID-19 appears to be waning in Illinois — and the country, for that matter — even as variants continue to rock other countries.

Still, even amid that progress, there is still a deadly virus out there and vaccination numbers are not yet where they need to be to achieve herd immunity.

And digging deeper, it is clear vaccine administration is lagging in many parts of the state, with the gulf between the most-vaccinated counties and the least growing.

DuPage County in suburban Chicago leads the way with nearly 54% inoculated. Whereas Alexander County at the southern tip of the state, has a rate just under 14%.

In general, the vaccine hesitancy is mostly concentrated in the mostly-rural southeast portion of the state, with many counties in the 20-30% range.

But even some populated areas, such as Macon County, continue to be behind the state average. As of Wednesday, just over 35% of the county, which has a population of about 110,000 people, has been fully vaxxed.

"We're not where we need to be in Macon County, I'll be very honest with you," Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe bluntly admitted last week. "... We can do better."

The state has offered several incentives encouraging the vaccine-hesitant to get their shot, from free targets at the Worldwide Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta to free tickets to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

And more efforts could be forthcoming. The budget implementation bill passed two weeks ago included authorization for a vaccine lottery, which has been utilized to increase vaccinations in other states with some success.

The state is pulling out all the stops, hoping to avoid surges that could turn back the progress that's been made and force a return to mitigations.

But for now, the state is open. It feels normal.

Just as the Cubs opened Wrigley to full capacity last weekend, the Chicago White Sox will open Guaranteed Rate Field to full capacity next weekend. The Chicago Bears just announced that Soldier Field will operate at fully capacity this fall.

It's progress. But, the world is still dealing with a deadly pandemic. Folks are still dying, even in Illinois. It's important not to lose sight of that.

Budget requires cleanup

The Illinois House and Senate voted to approve the changes to the $42.3 billion fiscal year 2022 budget after an amendatory veto from Gov. JB Pritzker.

The action was necessitated by significant drafting errors, such as the lack of effective dates for certain appropriations. This would have meant that several provisions would not have went into effect until June 1 of next year.

The Senate approved the changes Tuesday and the House Wednesday. House Democrats had to change chamber rules to allow for remote voting to ensure they had the votes necessary to approve the governor's changes.

There are 73 House Democrats, more than the 71 votes needed, but several could not make it to Springfield this week.

Republicans pounced on the embarrassing errors, saying that it was an example of a bill put together haphazardly at the 11th hour.

“This whole process is a perfect example of what happens when you slap together a 3,000 page budget in the middle of the night with no transparency and then call it for a vote a few minutes later,” said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.

There is a point. The final budget did not drop until a few minutes before midnight, giving no time for members, staff, reporters and the public to review the document.

But, it is typical of Springfield, where everything gets done at the last possible minute. Some lawmakers are pushing for a change in the process, such as mandating that a budget proposal be made public for a certain period of time before voted on.

But, I wouldn't hold my breath.

Speaker Welch interview

Wednesday afternoon, I spoke with House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, in his Capitol office about his first legislative session.

That interview will appear this weekend, so stay tuned.

