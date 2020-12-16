Watch now: State VA official acknowledges employees with coronavirus allowed to work at LaSalle home where 33 veterans died

Illinois Veterans’ Affairs officials acknowledged Wednesday that a complaint has been filed with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration over employees who tested positive for COVID-19 but continued to work at the state’s home in LaSalle where a deadly outbreak sickened more than 200 workers and residents.
Staff members at LaSalle were not required to work after testing positive for the virus, but some chose to do so, Tony Kolbeck, chief of staff for the state VA department, said after being asked by legislators at a state House committee hearing whether employees were pressured to stay on the job.
“There were occasions in the overnight shift in which an individual was alerted that they were positive, they were in the COVID unit already,” Kolbeck said during the nearly four-hour House Veterans’ Affairs committee meeting. “They were asymptomatic and they chose to stay the rest of the shift. If they had not, there may have been a concern about not the proper staff being there in that overnight shift.”
The outbreak at LaSalle was first identified on Oct. 31, when a routine test on a staff member came back positive and a resident who was sent to the hospital for a separate issue tested positive.
Since then, 33 residents have died, and more than 200 residents and staff members have been infected. Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration fired LaSalle home administrator Angela Mehlbrech and placed the nursing director on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing inspector general’s investigation.
Dr. Avery Hart, a consultant for the state Department of Public Health, detailed several changes that have been made at the LaSalle facility and across the state’s network of veterans homes, including additional staff training and interdisciplinary checks.
“We’re not seeing evidence of new transmission within the facility,” Hart said. “You can call this the proof in the pudding, meaning that the process changes that have been implemented have borne fruit.”
Hart testified that allowing an asymptomatic staffer to remain at work after a positive COVID-19 test is allowable under guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dire circumstances, and only if those workers are caring solely for patients who also are confirmed positive for the illness and are limited to a single unit.
“This is not a preferred strategy or a desirable strategy,” Hart said. “This is a crisis strategy that you use only when you’ve exhausted your other avenues of meeting staffing needs.”
For one staff member, Kolbeck said, “we were talking 2 o’clock in the morning, 3 o’clock in the morning, and they had exhausted all other avenues when she agreed to stay.”
He also detailed an instance when a maintenance worker came in “at the tail end” of a 14-day quarantine after testing positive to operate HVAC systems because other employees who operate those systems were out. He said the employee came into the work area through a separate entrance, had his own bathroom and did not leave the work area.
Rep. Jeff Keicher, a Republican from Sycamore, called for agency officials to accept more responsibility for the deadly outbreak, setting off a testy exchange with Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia.
“I haven’t heard why it took two weeks, in the midst of an explosion of this virus in the surrounding community, to screw down on these protocols tighter, to make sure that these obvious issues in hindsight were taken care of,” Keicher said.
“What I’m curious about is, when is someone going to own this?” he asked. “We all feel bad, we all are devastated at the loss of these 33 individuals, but I keep hearing dodges, I keep hearing explanations. I don’t hear ownership.”
Chapa LaVia said she is ultimately responsible for the department, and referenced the ongoing investigation. “If there’s another idea, please bring it forward right now. These are the resources and tools I have to investigate my own department and to see what went wrong,” she said.
She also pointed out the high COVID-19 positivity rate in LaSalle County at the time of the outbreak and implied political pushback on the governor’s restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, noting, “you have a state’s attorney in LaSalle telling people not to adhere to mitigations.”
Rep. Lance Yednock, a Democrat from Ottawa, asked state Veterans’ Affairs officials to “bring back a theory of what happened and support it.”
“I just want to know why it came in and why it went so fast, and I believe all of you do too,” he said. “Let’s not talk around the edges of it.”
Shortly before a Senate Veterans’ Affairs hearing last month on the outbreak, the state released a pair of reports stemming from infection control site visits at the LaSalle home in mid-November.
The first report that detailed the findings of a Nov. 12 site visit detailed a range of issues including improper mask usage and social distancing by employees. Those issues were found to be corrected on a follow-up site visit days later, and Hart on Wednesday outlined further changes for infection control compliance checks and staff training.
“By closing the identified gaps in infection control practice, transmission within the facility has been controlled,” Hart said. “The staff next will need to maintain a high level of vigilance for the whole duration of this unprecedented pandemic.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.