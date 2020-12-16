Watch now: State VA official acknowledges employees with coronavirus allowed to work at LaSalle home where 33 veterans died

Dr. Avery Hart, a consultant for the state Department of Public Health, detailed several changes that have been made at the LaSalle facility and across the state’s network of veterans homes, including additional staff training and interdisciplinary checks.

“We’re not seeing evidence of new transmission within the facility,” Hart said. “You can call this the proof in the pudding, meaning that the process changes that have been implemented have borne fruit.”

Hart testified that allowing an asymptomatic staffer to remain at work after a positive COVID-19 test is allowable under guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dire circumstances, and only if those workers are caring solely for patients who also are confirmed positive for the illness and are limited to a single unit.

“This is not a preferred strategy or a desirable strategy,” Hart said. “This is a crisis strategy that you use only when you’ve exhausted your other avenues of meeting staffing needs.”

For one staff member, Kolbeck said, “we were talking 2 o’clock in the morning, 3 o’clock in the morning, and they had exhausted all other avenues when she agreed to stay.”