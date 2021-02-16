Watch now: The $3 billion question: How will Pritzker address budget deficit in Wednesday speech?

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the governor’s plan will balance the budget and does not rely on additional federal COVID-19 relief funds as the budget passed in May 2020 did.

“What the governor is going to provide is a solution to get us through the rest of this pandemic and hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel and start rebuilding our economy,” Abudayyeh said. “It's a positive stat that the revenues are not as bad as some people thought, but we do have a lot of serious rebuilding of the economy to do, and that's what his budget is going to focus on.”

Legislative Republicans said they hope Pritzker will keep his word and offer a truly balanced budget. But, they said closing tax loopholes in effect amounts to a tax increase.

“What the Democrats call loopholes, we look at those as tax increases but we also believe that that is a disincentive for businesses to remain in Illinois, to grow and to keep employees employed and to bring in new people,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

The question on taxes is a fair one and one that looms large over this budgeting process.