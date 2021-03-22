Watch now: Transparency, contiguous boundaries priorities for redistricting Illinois, citizens say at West Central Illinois committee meeting

PEORIA — Central Illinois citizens spoke up Monday evening, asking for transparency and a compact, contiguous map when Illinois’ district boundaries are redrawn this year.
The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus welcomed the public to give input as lawmakers begin the process of drawing new legislative boundaries to ensure the redistricting “reflects the broad racial and geographic diversity of our great state,” said state Sen. David Koehler, chairman of the West Central Illinois redistricting subcommittee.
The Peoria Civic Center hosted the fourth in a series of hearings scheduled throughout Illinois this month to bring in voices from local communities. This West Central Illinois hearing, which covered the Bloomington-Normal area, was one of the only in-person meetings on the schedule, but it was also broadcast live at ilga.gov.
Koehler called redistricting “vital to our democracy and people should have as much say so in their representation as possible. That’s why we’re having so many public hearings — we want to hear from you.”
Three men, two from Peoria County and one from Livingston County, provided testimony in-person.
Others submitted written testimony online before Monday’s hearing, including Nikita Richards of Bloomington, Patrick Cortesi on behalf of the McLean County Democrats and the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly.
Boundaries for U.S. House and state legislative seats are redrawn every 10 years after census numbers are totaled. Those numbers, originally set for reach this month, were delayed because of the pandemic.
Census totals also determine federal funding and electoral college votes.
As The Pantagraph reported on Sunday, Illinois is projected to lose at least one U.S. House seat because of population declines.
Data is expected to arrive in September.
The remapping process, in which the party in control handles where boundaries go, has been criticized for gerrymandering, or configuring districts to benefit certain candidates. Democrats control both chambers in the General Assembly as well as the governor’s office, and there are currently 118 state House and 59 state Senate districts and 18 congressional districts.
Al Hooks, a member of the Peoria chapter of the NAACP, said what is most important for him and his community is that the redistricting process is transparent, repeatable and done with integrity.
“I look at this process as critical, important and has a long impact so we ask that you do the most accurate and transparent process,” he said, though he did not specify which geographical community he believes should be districted together.
Mike Kirkton, a member of the Livingston County Board, said as an agriculture-centric county their legislative boundaries should keep those communities together.
“Our legislative boundaries, we believe, should be along the ag-centric lines without a loss in representation,” he said. “We are a very rural community with very rural values and keeping us within a district that shares those values is crucial to our representation. If we start changing the demographics, we’re potentially going to start changing the vote for Livingston County.”
Brian Elsasser, a member of the Peoria County Board, said in speaking only on his own behalf that the committee should consider moving the deadline back until the census data was returned. He also asked that the new legislative boundaries be fair, compact and contiguous, and said the rural communities of his county should be together if possible.
The caucus said this is the first time anyone can propose a new legislative boundary map and submit it online. Despite delays in the census process, the committee’s deadline for an approved redistricting plan is June 30.
If state lawmakers miss the deadline, an eight-member bipartisan commission is appointed to craft a map. A ninth member is appointed to case a winner-take-all vote if they can't agree by Aug. 10, as was the case for the past three cycles.
State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, said he had concerns about how much notice citizens had for the hearings and how representative the input was because of this.
“There is no need to rush things hearings because the official redistricting data from the census bureau has been delayed and it will not be available until this fall,” he said.
McClure said the redistricting should wait until the census data is returned, which would mean forming a committee made up of both legislators and citizens to draw the new lines.
Koehler said despite low in-person turnout, “I think interest is picking up.”
“Redistricting is part of the process that is required by the federal government and by our own state constitution to go through this, so we do it in the best way that we can and we try to be as transparent as we can in seeking input for this,” he said. “You know, we’re giving it our best shot.”
Koehler said he believes the committee will have the redistricting ready by the June deadline, adding "we’re going to make sure it gets done.”
Per the committee, legislative redistricting maps in Illinois must meet four requirements:, districts must be substantially equal in population; be configured in such a way as to provide adequate representation to minorities and other special interests protected by state and federal law; be compact and contiguous; and maps must meet all legal requirement regarding political fairness.
Citizens can submit testimony at ilsenateredistricting.com.
