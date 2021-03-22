Watch now: Transparency, contiguous boundaries priorities for redistricting Illinois, citizens say at West Central Illinois committee meeting

The caucus said this is the first time anyone can propose a new legislative boundary map and submit it online. Despite delays in the census process, the committee’s deadline for an approved redistricting plan is June 30.

If state lawmakers miss the deadline, an eight-member bipartisan commission is appointed to craft a map. A ninth member is appointed to case a winner-take-all vote if they can't agree by Aug. 10, as was the case for the past three cycles.

State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, said he had concerns about how much notice citizens had for the hearings and how representative the input was because of this.

“There is no need to rush things hearings because the official redistricting data from the census bureau has been delayed and it will not be available until this fall,” he said.

McClure said the redistricting should wait until the census data is returned, which would mean forming a committee made up of both legislators and citizens to draw the new lines.

Koehler said despite low in-person turnout, “I think interest is picking up.”