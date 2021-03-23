Watch now: U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin calls for 'moment of action' to combat gun violence

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin called for a "moment of action" as senators on Tuesday debated ways to reduce gun violence in America, the day after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store.

The hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled before Monday's shooting, which came less than a week after a gunman opened fire on several businesses in the Atlanta area, killing eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said 29 mass shootings have taken place in the U.S. this month. Twenty people were shot last weekend in the city of Chicago, he said, and four of them died.

He characterized gun violence as a public health crisis that must be addressed with preventative measures.

"Prayer leaders have their important place in this, but we are Senate leaders. What are we doing? What are we doing, other than reflecting and praying?" he said. "That's a good starting point. That shouldn't be our end point."