Watch now: Vote-by-mail, curbside voting expansion passes Illinois House

Curbside voting, which allows for an individual to fill out a ballot from their vehicle in a designated zone outside the polling place, would be allowed in all elections for certain persons, if local election authorities choose to use them. If enacted, the legislation would allow for voters with temporary or permanent disabilities to engage in curbside voting on Election Day or on early voting days.

The bill would also expand mail voting by mandating that all election authorities accept a mail ballot even if it is returned with no postage or not enough postage.

The law would deem ballots received after business hours as having arrived the next day, except for ballots dropped off after hours on Election Day, which will be treated as having arrived on Election Day.

Some House Republicans took issue with the bill’s requirement that the Illinois State Board of Elections provide guidance, rather than rules, for securing collection sites.

Rep. Tim Butler, a Republican from Springfield, said the bill’s provision that the collection sites be secured with locks, which may only be opened by election authorities, does not go far enough to protect election ballots.

