Watch now: What Illinois' improved credit rating means for the state

"The other side of is that the state has tons of debt on its books currently," Luby said. "So having a credit rating upgrade means that they can borrow more cheaply, which means that they may have opportunities to refinance the existing debt."

Still, it's important to keep perspective.

Illinois' bond rating is still the worst of any state in the country and it's not really close. And challenges persist, namely a structural budget deficit brought on by growing pension obligations.

Not to mention existing pension debt. And the one-time infusion of federal stimulus dollars cannot be counted on in years ahead.

"The state of Illinois is still Baa-rated ... There's a significant difference in credit worthiness comparing it to a AAA-rated state like Texas or Maryland or Minnesota," Luby said. "So Illinois still has a long way to go here."