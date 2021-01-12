Watch now: Where Illinois’ congressional delegation stands on second Trump impeachment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the five Republicans, LaHood said he doesn’t support impeachment. U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Monday he hasn’t decided, while the remaining three did not respond.

LaHood’s staff in an email said the Peoria congressman “does not support impeachment,” noting that in little more than a week “we will have a peaceful transfer of power. Impeachment would only further divide the country.”

Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican who has called for Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president, was undecided on impeachment. His office said in a statement that he “does not see impeachment as the smartest move to take here. But, if or when a vote takes place, the Congressman will release an official statement outlining his decision.”

Republicans U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and recently sworn-in U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland did not respond to the Tribune.

Both Underwood and Krishnamoorthi stressed in separate statements that they didn’t see impeachment as the sole route to unseating Trump.