WATCH: Officials announce 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state officials are giving their daily update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois and the state's response.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday there are 250 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state, bringing the total to 1,535. The cases exist in 32 counties.

Four additional deaths were also announced, bringing that total to 16. Those include a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents in their 60s and a DuPage County resident in her 90s.

Pritzker said the state is working to build up its testing capacity and has already done so, now with the ability to handle 2,000 tests per day between multiple sources. Drive-thru testing has been set up at four sites.