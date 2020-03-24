You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Officials announce 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state officials are giving their daily update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois and the state's response. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday there are 250 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state, bringing the total to 1,535. The cases exist in 32 counties. 

Four additional deaths were also announced, bringing that total to 16. Those include a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents in their 60s and a DuPage County resident in her 90s. 

Pritzker said the state is working to build up its testing capacity and has already done so, now with the ability to handle 2,000 tests per day between multiple sources. Drive-thru testing has been set up at four sites. 

Pritzker has closed schools and issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 7. People are still able to go to grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and jobs that are considered essential, among other destinations. The order is meant to discourage people from leaving their homes and coming into contact with others unless it is absolutely necessary, thus slowing the spread of the virus and giving hospitals a better chance to prepare for a surge of patients.

Experts have urged that Illinoisans should act like the virus is already in their communities as lack of testing means it has probably spread far beyond the reported cases.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

