WATCH: Officials say Illinois has passed 10,000 cases of COVID-19

Pritzker on Friday announced that a shuttered hospital in Springfield will reopen as an alternate care site for coronavirus patients. Vibra Hospital at 701 N. Walnut St. closed in December 2018 following declining revenues.

Three other sites in northern Illinois, including the sprawling McCormick Place in Chicago, North America's largest convention center, have been designated as sites that will be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

“This is a facility that we stood up because the human population is susceptible to this virus at a scale never before seen in our lifetimes,” Pritzker said at a news conference there Friday. “And it very well might be that this virus overwhelms our existing hospital capacity in Illinois, as it has done in Italy and other countries around the world, and as it's beginning to do in other parts of our country, too. … We're already seeing this very real scenario take place.”

Pritzker said the state has upped its amount of beds in recent weeks, but only about 41 percent of the state’s 27,991 total hospital beds are open, and just 29 percent — or 806 — of the state’s 2,683 intensive care beds are available.