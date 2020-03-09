breaking top story WATCH: Pantagraph video update on coronavirus THE PANTAGRAPH Mar 9, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 1 min to read {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 5 updates on coronavirus situation and Central IllinoisAmtrak woman on train that made stop in Normal has tested 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Bloomington couple waiting out Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus Health-related cancellations, postponements: Here's what you need to know 3/9/20 You can lessen your exposure to coronavirus: Here's how 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Tags Coronavirus Cruise Ship Medicine Amtrak Video Update Illinois Couple Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports MLB says it isn’t closing locker rooms to the media — for now — amid the new coronavirus outbreak 20 hrs ago Major League Baseball is not changing its media-access policy -- for now -- amid the new coronavirus outbreak, opting not to follow the NHL’s …