WATCH: Pritzker announces economic help for residents, businesses; Illinois reports 330 new COVID-19 cases

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state leaders are announcing financial help for Illinois residents and business affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Measures include extension of the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 and several new programs that he said would provide more than $90 million in financial relief to small businesses across the state.

Health officials also announced 330 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in the daily press briefing.

There are also three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 19. The deaths are a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.

Douglas, Marshall and Morgan counties are now reporting cases. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 1,865 cases in 35 counties. The state has 102 counties.

Two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center, officials said. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital. Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown.