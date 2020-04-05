WATCH: Pritzker announces expansion of emergency child care

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is sharing the latest updates on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The number of positive tests has risen to 11,256 total, with 274 deaths. A total of 58,983 people have been tested, officials said.
Pritzker said all essential workers in health care, human services, essential government services, and essential infrastructure now qualify for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, effective April 1. The state will cover most of the cost of care provided by emergency child care centers and homes. This expansion of eligibility includes those working as nurses and doctors, supporting staff in hospitals, grocery store clerks and food producers, he said.
"Our essential workforce deserves to know their kids are safe and cared for," he said.
Full details and applications for assistance are available on the Department of Human Services website DHS.illinois.gov/helpishere and coronavirus.illinois.gov.
For emergency child care centers and homes, the state will be paying enhanced reimbursement rates effective April 1, the governor's office said. The enhanced reimbursement rate is 30% above the usual pay rate. The change seeks to reflect the additional costs of providing care in smaller groups.
Child care centers that are interested in re-opening as emergency child centers are able to apply for a permit through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Information is available on the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development website www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD. Home child care providers do not need a permit, and can serve up to six children.
Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order March 21. The period was to end April 7, but on March 31, he extended it until the end of April.
The governor has said the state is working to ramp up testing capabilities. However, because testing is limited and people can spread the disease for days before showing symptoms, health experts continue to urge social distancing measures, frequent handwashing and other precautions, even in counties that have not reported confirmed cases.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.