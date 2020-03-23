WATCH: Pritzker discusses efforts to get medical equipment; Illinois has 236 new cases of COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state officials are giving their daily update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois and the state's response.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 236 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths in Cook County, two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
The total number of cases is now 1,285, in 31 counties in Illinois. The cases range in patients younger than 1 to 99 years old.
The governor said Illinois manufacturers are ramping up their capability to produce personal protective equipment, or PPE. In addition, he said the state had commissioned its own orders, including 2.5 million N95 medical masks that are needed to protect medical personnel from the spread of the virus.
Pritzker said the state has asked the federal government for crucial supplies, including masks, gowns, gloves and other equipment. Illinois received just a fraction of what it requested, he said, reading the numbers of what was ordered and what was received.
The governor thanked manufacturers and other partners for helping the state acquire the equipment, but said the federal government should have done more to help.
"We're all doing everything that we can to do our jobs which is to protect our residents and make sure our healthcare workers have what they need," Pritzker said.
Illinois officials on Sunday reported 296 new cases, bringing the total statewide to 1,049. A McLean County woman in her 70s was among three additional deaths, of which there have been nine. An infant was among the cases announced Sunday.
Pritzker has closed schools and issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 7. People are still able to go to grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and jobs that are considered essential, among other destinations. The order is meant to discourage people from leaving their homes and coming into contact with others unless it is absolutely necessary, thus slowing the spread of the virus and giving hospitals a better chance to prepare for a surge of patients.
Experts have urged that Illinoisans should act like the virus is already in their communities as lack of testing means it has probably spread far beyond the reported cases.
Capitol News Illinois contributed.
