WATCH: Pritzker discusses efforts to get medical equipment; Illinois has 236 new cases of COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state officials are giving their daily update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois and the state's response.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 236 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths in Cook County, two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

The total number of cases is now 1,285, in 31 counties in Illinois. The cases range in patients younger than 1 to 99 years old.

The governor said Illinois manufacturers are ramping up their capability to produce personal protective equipment, or PPE. In addition, he said the state had commissioned its own orders, including 2.5 million N95 medical masks that are needed to protect medical personnel from the spread of the virus.

Pritzker said the state has asked the federal government for crucial supplies, including masks, gowns, gloves and other equipment. Illinois received just a fraction of what it requested, he said, reading the numbers of what was ordered and what was received.

The governor thanked manufacturers and other partners for helping the state acquire the equipment, but said the federal government should have done more to help.