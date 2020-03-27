WATCH: Pritzker, health officials announce 488 new cases COVID-19, 8 more deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.

The state Department of Public Health is reporting 488 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 3,026. Additionally, there have been eight more deaths, bringing that total to 34 statewide.

The cases exist in 40 of the state's 102 counties.

Because testing is limited and people can spread the disease for days before showing symptoms, health experts continue to urge social distancing measures, frequent handwashing and other precautions, even in counties that have not reported confirmed cases.

Pritzker has closed schools and issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 7. People are still able to go to grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and jobs that are considered essential, among other destinations.