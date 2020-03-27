You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Pritzker, health officials announce 488 new cases COVID-19, 8 more deaths
WATCH: Pritzker, health officials announce 488 new cases COVID-19, 8 more deaths

Virus Outbreak Illinois

ov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to combat the spread of COVID-19 during a news conference March 20 in Chicago. Listening to the governor is Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. 

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois. 

The state Department of Public Health is reporting 488 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 3,026. Additionally, there have been eight more deaths, bringing that total to 34 statewide. 

The cases exist in 40 of the state's 102 counties. 

Because testing is limited and people can spread the disease for days before showing symptoms, health experts continue to urge social distancing measures, frequent handwashing and other precautions, even in counties that have not reported confirmed cases. 

Pritzker has closed schools and issued a statewide stay-at-home order until April 7. People are still able to go to grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and jobs that are considered essential, among other destinations.

The order is meant to discourage people from leaving their homes and coming into contact with others unless it is absolutely necessary, thus slowing the spread of the virus and giving hospitals a better chance to prepare for a surge of patients.

This story will be updated. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

