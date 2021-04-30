Watchdog report details mismanagement of COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle VA home

On April 1, Pritzker appointed Terry Prince, a 31-year Navy veteran who was superintendent of the Ohio Veterans Homes, as acting Veterans Affairs director to replace Chapa LaVia.

Lawmakers have asked the state’s auditor general’s office to look into the LaSalle Veterans Home outbreak, as it did following the Quincy Legionnaires’ outbreaks.

Republicans have been critical that it took more than 10 days for the state Department of Public Health to visit the LaSalle home after the outbreak began. The report also notes that no one in the VA’s top leadership went to LaSalle until December, when Kolbeck he delivered the news Mehlbrech, the home’s administrator, had been terminated.

The March 2019 Quincy audit recommended the public health department develop a policy for when on-site visits should occur, and the inspector general’s report cites a May 2019 consultant’s recommendation for a standardized infection control management program at veterans homes that was not adopted at LaSalle.

The report twice praises the LaSalle home’s staff for their “dedication and care for veterans amid the pandemic’s demanding conditions,” but it faults “inadequate leadership and structure” within the home and the Veterans Affairs agency.