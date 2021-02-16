 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo Republican Schimpf first to jump into governor's race
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Waterloo Republican Schimpf first to jump into governor's race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Illinois State Sen. Paul Schimpf launched his bid for governor Monday.

Schimpf was the first person to announce his candidacy for the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.

The Waterloo Republican made his virtual announcement at 10 a.m. followed by several planned stops around the state Monday and Tuesday. Schimpf's only central Illinois appearance was scheduled in Decatur on Tuesday.

Gov. JB Pritzker has not announced if he will seek a second term.

Schimpf, 49, decided not to run for reelection in the fall in the 58th district, which covers all or parts of Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Monroe, Jackson, Union and Washington counties in southern Illinois.

Schimpf defeated former Illinois Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon, the daughter of the late U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate Paul Simon, for a seat left open when State Sen. David Luechtefeld retired in 2016.

Schimpf lost out to Lisa Madigan in a race for Illinois Attorney General in 2014.

Schimpf was a ranking Republican on a Senate-House committee that investigated outbreaks of Legionnaires disease at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

A retired U.S. Marine and an attorney, Schimpf served as a chief American advisor to prosecutors in the trial of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pritzker said the failure of his graduated income tax would leave Illinois with two options. He’s eliminated both of them.
Govt-and-politics

Pritzker said the failure of his graduated income tax would leave Illinois with two options. He’s eliminated both of them.

  • Updated

Illinois has a nearly $4.9 billion backlog of unpaid bills and $141 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, plus another $4.3 billion in short-term debt. That includes $3.2 billion Illinois borrowed from a special Federal Reserve program to help shore up its past two budgets during the pandemic, money that must be paid back within three years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News