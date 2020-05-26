Weekly Illinois COVID-19 deaths decline for first time during pandemic

As of midnight Tuesday, 3,788 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 1,035 were in intensive care and 590 were on ventilators. Ezike said those numbers were not affected by the weekend. There were 17,230 tests recorded in the previous 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to more than 787,000.

Ezike also said Illinois received its third shipment of Remdesivir from the federal government last week. The intravenous treatment has been able to shorten patients’ hospitalization stays in early clinical trials. The state received 353 cases in its latest shipment, each of which Ezike said can be used to treat about five patients.

She said IDPH distributed the drug to hospitals across the state based on criteria including the number of patients and availability of beds and ventilators.

“Every hospital with at least one laboratory-confirmed or probable COVID-19 case using a hospital bed between May 12 and 18 received at least one case,” Ezike said.

She said state health officials expect additional shipments of Remdesivir to arrive next week.

Although the drug has shown early progress, Ezike said, “until we have a definitive cure and a vaccine, we must continue to protect ourselves from the virus and prevent further spread.”