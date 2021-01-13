Welch to become state’s first Black speaker of Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD – Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, will be the next speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives after days of closed-door meetings with fellow Democrats.

Michael Madigan, who has been speaker for all but two years since 1983, issued a statement congratulating Welch as "speaker-elect" minutes before lawmakers were set to make the vote official.

Welch will be the state's first Black speaker.

“As I prepare to pass the speaker’s gavel to a new generation of Democratic leadership, I want to thank the people of my district and the members of the House Democratic Caucus for the faith and trust they have placed in me over the years," Madigan said in a statement. "I want to thank my staff for their hard work on behalf of every member of this caucus. It has been the honor of a lifetime to help bring people of different experiences and backgrounds together to serve our state.