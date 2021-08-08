 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Western Illinois town disbands police force due to budget

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST GALESBURG — A community in western Illinois has officially disbanded its police department over budget concerns.

East Galesburg has been without its police force since November 2019, when the entire department resigned. Since then emergency calls in the community of about 600 people have been handled by the Knox County Sheriff's Department, but there's no contract for sheriff's deputies to patrol there, according to The (Galesburg) Register-Mail.

"Of course we support our police," village trustee Sandi Corbin said. "The problem lies with the cost involved. Period."

Top Illinois health official says COVID-19 politics, misinformation are harming people

A village audit for 2019 expenses show $113,000 was spent for the police department, including some state funds. If there was a police department, the community would also be expected to pay for body cameras and additional officer training under new rules for law enforcement.

The village will have an ordinance enforcer who'll be able to cite residents for violations.

Ed Wojcicki, executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, talks about some of the reasons there's currently such high turnover among Illinois police chiefs

One trustee, Debra Cassens, voted against the plan.

Cassens said that prior to officers' resigning, village police responded to as many as 90 calls a month, including for drug busts.

"We're not seeing those now because we're not protected," Cassens said.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Updated Bloomington-Normal forecast for Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News