What changes with Illinois' new stay-at-home order? Here's what you need to know.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday with some modifications to the previous order that expired at the end of April.

Much will remain the same from the original order. Illinoisans must continue to adhere to social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines, and schools will continue to operate remotely.

Gatherings of more than 10 are still prohibited and all nonessential businesses must remain closed, but people can still go on walks, go to the grocery store and seek medical care.

Here is what Illinoisans need to know about the new order:

Face coverings and masks

You will be required to cover your face when you go to a place where you can't maintain six feet of distance from others.

The rule applies to anyone over 2 years old who can "medically tolerate" a face-covering or mask, according to the state regulations.

For ideas on how to make and use your own face covering, visit the Illinois Department of Public Heath's website at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/mask-use.

Essential businesses added to the list