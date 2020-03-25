What impact is COVID-19 having on Illinois state revenue? Here's one estimate.

CoGFA is an agency made up of 12 legislators, divided evenly between the House and Senate, and between Republicans and Democrats, and staffed by financial experts. It is headed by a full-time executive director, Clayton Klenke.

In an interview Wednesday, Klenke described the possibility of a 20 percent decline in revenue as a “worst case scenario,” based on the state’s experience in previous recessions.

During the recession of 2001-2003, caused largely by the burst of the “dot-com bubble” on Wall Street, followed by the terrorist attacks of 9/11, state revenues in Illinois fell about 5.5 percent, or about $1.3 billion.

The Great Recession of 2008-2009 that followed the U.S. housing market collapse produced a much sharper decline, 8.7 percent, or a little more than $2.5 billion.

State revenues have generally been growing since then, except for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 when there was a temporary reduction in tax rates, and so a recession worse than the Great Recession would have a significantly larger impact