What to know about ComEd's not guilty plea in alleged influence-peddling scheme

"I don't want to make a mountain out of a molehill," Kness said. "But I also want to be careful to follow what the rules are."

ComEd attorney Reid Schar then entered the not-guilty plea on ComEd's behalf.

With that, the judge said he didn't anticipate another hearing for ComEd until 2023. If prosecutors confirm ComEd fully complied with the agreement over the three-year period, charges would be dismissed.

Q: HOW CAN COMED ADMIT TO BRIBERY AND SAY IT'S NOT GUILTY OF BRIBERY?

A: No one participating in Wednesday's hearing explained how ComEd could could plea not guilty to bribery while saying in its written agreement with prosecutors that it, in fact, took part in a decade-long bribery scheme. It seems contradictory.

Guidelines on the Department of Justice website about such agreement also say corporations "should generally be required to plead guilty to the most serious, readily provable offense charged." They also say "pleas should be structured so that the corporation may not later proclaim lack of culpability or even complete innocence."

But legal experts say the plea under a deferred prosecution deal wasn't a big surprise.