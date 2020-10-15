 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's a graduated income tax? 5 things to know about the Illinois ballot question
0 comments
top story

What's a graduated income tax? 5 things to know about the Illinois ballot question

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One of the major questions Illinois voters will answer on Nov. 3 will be on the ballot statewide – whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow for a graduated rate income tax.

Strictly speaking, the amendment removes a provision from the Illinois Constitution that requires any income tax to be levied at a flat rate on any level of income – the current rate is 4.95 percent. Passage of the amendment would allow lawmakers to apply different tax rates on varying levels of income. Of the 42 states that have an income tax, 32 and Washington, D.C., have a graduated rate structure, while Illinois is one of nine that impose a flat tax.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While the amendment itself does not set any tax rates, legislation already passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor would take effect in January if the amendment passes. The rates created by that legislation would apply to six tax brackets, ranging from 4.75 percent on income up to $10,000 to 7.99 percent on all income for individual filers making more than $750,000.

Here’s a look the amendment, the accompanying rate legislation, some of the arguments being made and who is funding the advertising campaigns for and against it.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois unemployment claims rise 23%
Govt-and-politics

Illinois unemployment claims rise 23%

Also Thursday, the COVID positivity rate statewide rose to 3.7 percent as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,059 new confirmed cases among 72,491 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News