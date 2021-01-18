Which Illinois bills failed to pass during the lame duck session? Here are several

During the House floor debate, Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said the bill amounts to the tax increase that Republican lawmakers anticipated would come up during the lame duck session.

“This is the textbook definition of a late night, no one is watching, lame duck, back door tax increase. This is exactly what people hate,” he said.

Zalewski characterized the proposal as an effort to prevent loss of revenue, rather than an effort to raise new revenue.

House Republicans were also critical that the Pritzker administration and the Illinois Department of Revenue did not notify taxpayers or the legislature sooner of the state’s plans to decouple from the federal changes that were made in March.

During a news conference on Friday, Pritzker said he expects the legislature will bring the proposal back in the 102nd General Assembly.

“Although it didn’t happen in the short lame duck session, I have a commitment from the leaders that it will be brought up in the regular session,” Pritzker said on Friday in response to a question about the failed decoupling bill. “I’m anticipating that it will get brought up soon in the new session of the General Assembly.”

