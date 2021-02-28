White House confirms Chicago US Attorney John Lausch to stay for now

The White House statement Sunday was the first official comment by the Biden administration on the situation. The White House did not elaborate on the reason for the change of heart and stopped short of confirming that Lausch would stay on until a new U.S. attorney is installed.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Durbin and Duckworth said they were “pleased” the administration had acted on their request.

“While the President has the right to remove U.S. Attorneys, there is precedent for U.S. Attorneys in the Northern District of Illinois to remain in office to conclude sensitive investigations,” the statement said. “After our repeated calls, we appreciate that Mr. Lausch will be given this opportunity.”

Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago, could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.

Lausch, 51, of Joliet, was sworn in as U.S. attorney in November 2017 after an unanimous voice vote in the Senate.

The search for a new U.S. attorney is traditionally run by the senior member of the state’s congressional delegation from the president’s party, which falls on Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.