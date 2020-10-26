Who is Ken Griffin? And how does he spend all that money?

Griffin is also the principal owner of Citadel Securities.

I heard he’s politically active. Who is he backing?

After the financial crisis, Griffin started putting more money into politics and causes, he told the Tribune in that same 2012 interview.

“Government is way too involved in financial markets these days,” he said.

He also argued that America’s richest people need more influence in politics.

"I think (the ultra-wealthy) actually have an insufficient influence," Griffin said. "Those who have enjoyed the benefits of our system more than ever now owe a duty to protect the system that has created the greatest nation on this planet."

He’s mostly donated to Republican candidates and causes — he gave $36 million to Bruce Rauner’s campaigns and $1.7 million to Erika Harold’s run for Illinois attorney general in 2018. He also gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to political funds run by Karl Rove and the Koch brothers, among other causes.

But Griffin has also given locally to Democratic candidates. He’s given nearly $1.29 million to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s campaign funds, and gave $70,000 to Rod Blagojevich.