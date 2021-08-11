Why Amazon chose North Pekin for a distribution center in Illinois

NORTH PEKIN — A small village in Tazewell County didn't attract retail giant Amazon to locate a warehouse there with incentives, local officials say.

Though a few small permit fees were waived, those involved with the deal announced Tuesday said the decision to come here mostly boiled down to the old real estate cliche: location, location, location.

The Amazon fulfillment center — the last stop before delivery for online orders — is expected to employ between 250 and 500 people and open in 2022. Here's how North Pekin landed it.

Amazon wanted to come to the Peoria area to set up a fulfillment center, and its search — which was delayed due to COVID-19 — rested on what was available, said Chris Setti, the head of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.

"They had a specific type of facility they were looking for in terms of size and dimensions and that was available at the time," he said. "They wanted to be relatively close to the interstate. Whenever you deal with business expansion, it's about what is available at the time."

Amazon, Setti said, was looking to set up shop in the area given its location — halfway between St. Louis and Chicago — and that it's near other metropolitan areas, such as Galesburg, Springfield and Bloomington-Normal.

The North Pekin site is about 8 miles from Peoria's airport and a short drive from Interstate 474 and Interstate 155.

Setti said he first heard of the possibility of Amazon coming to the Peoria area in early 2020 through Tom Camper of Joseph & Camper Commercial, who worked with the company on reviewing locations around the area. But COVID-19 delayed Amazon's search until earlier this year.

Setti credited Camper for diligently working to keep the idea alive despite the pandemic.

North Pekin Mayor Steve Flowers said he first heard Amazon was interested in the area last summer but was bound by a confidentiality agreement with the company.

From then to now, he said, the village has worked with them. Plans for the site were submitted a few months ago to the village engineer to make sure they conformed with village code, and when they did, it was a done deal, he said.

"We got all the things done within the past month, and everything has been OK. The permits have been signed but not yet picked up," Flowers said. "We didn't offer incentives, but we have been working with them in every way that we can."

No construction has begun, Flowers said. Amazon has applied for a permit, he said, to redo the parking lot. When construction comes, the village will help out in any way possible.

So far, only a few small permit fees have been waived. The fee for the concrete, almost $17,000, was not waived, the mayor said.

When asked what he thought was the tipping point for Amazon, Flowers said the warehouse, which had been vacant for a few years, just suited the company. Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman agreed with the assessment that the site just worked best.

No incentives from the county were offered up, either, Zimmerman said. The site doesn't fall within a tax-increment financing district or an enterprise zone, he added.

A fulfillment center could bring up to 500 new jobs that pay at least a $15 hourly wage, plus benefits. But Setti cautioned people not to line up in North Pekin just yet.

"We are six to eight months away. They haven't even put out a timeline yet," he said. They tend not to start the hiring process until very close to when the facility is going to open. So it's something to look forward to."

Hiring is likely to begin about a month before the facility opens.

It's unclear what this could mean for the rest of the economy. Setti said he didn't know if more cargo flights could be coming in to Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. It's likely most of the items will be brought by semi, he said.

Gene Olson, the airport's head, said the airport could handle more cargo if need be.

Flowers is excited for what he thinks could be a boon for the village.

"They are going to have 500 people at that warehouse. They are going to need to have places to eat and get gas. This is going to benefit the entire region," he said.

