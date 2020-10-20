Why are you running? Responses to our questions to candidates in Nov. 3 contests

Candidate responses
The Pantagraph provided candidate questionnaires for key races on the November ballot. The following candidates responded.
The responses have not been edited and appear below in the order they are on the ballot.
U.S. House, 13th District
RODNEY DAVIS, Republican
Why are you running?
I have always been committed to making Washington work for the people. You send me to Washington to fight for our shared priorities and to work with both sides to get things done. I’m proud to say I’ve done that, but we clearly have a lot more work to do.
I’ve worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle on bipartisan legislation to lower the cost of prescriptions drugs; cap co-pays for prescription drugs; expand access to healthcare for Americans who lose their jobs; protect nurses from furloughs; support the Postal Service; protect our parks and public lands; provide student loan relief; protect students from predatory for-profit colleges; create jobs; support small businesses, family farms, and rural communities; invest in our local infrastructure like roads and bridges; provide relief from the negative effects of COVID-19; and the list goes on.
I pride myself on working with lawmakers - Democrats and Republicans - on issues big and small. That’s why the Lugar Center, which is the gold standard for ranking bipartisanship in Congress, has ranked me the 13th most bipartisan member of Congress in the entire country and the most bipartisan member from Illinois.
Our communities deserve an independent leader who is willing to work with lawmakers from any party to get things done and make Washington work. I have a record of doing that in Congress. Next year, some of my top priorities will be continuing our bipartisan work to get our country through this COVID-19 pandemic and bringing back our economy. I will work with anyone - Republican or Democrat - to get the job done.
What are your top three goals?
My top three goals are getting our country through the COVID-19 pandemic, creating jobs and growing our economy, and expanding access to health care and making it more affordable.
To get through the pandemic, we need to invest a great amount of resources into researching and producing an effective vaccine for COVID-19. We also need to invest more to expand our nation’s testing capacity, including both diagnostic and antibody testing, so public health officials and policymakers can work to limit the spread of the virus and also learn more about its prevalence. I’m proud to say we’ve enacted some of these bipartisan goals in Congress, but we need to do more.
We are in the middle of a deep economic recession, and although recent jobs numbers should give Americans confidence that our economy is rebounding, it’s likely that we will be recovering from the economic damage caused by COVID-19 for many months. There are millions of Americans that are still out of work, and we need to be doing everything we can to protect small business, create jobs, and provide employment opportunities for out-of-work Americans. We can do that by doing things like reopening the Paycheck Protection Program and making it available to more small businesses.
To expand access to affordable health care, three things we should do are: 1) protect coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions; 2) lower the cost of premiums and prescription drug; and 3) ensure local hospitals and health care centers are adequately funded and that the health care workers who work there are protected from furloughs or layoffs. In Congress, I’ve worked with lawmakers from both parties to improve our nation’s health care system. What I do not support is putting the government in control of your health care.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
The biggest challenge facing families in central Illinois is getting through the COVID-19 pandemic. We can do that in two ways – enacting policies to protect the public health and grow our local economy. I’ve certainly made that my top priority in Congress since the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year.
I believe we need to provide relief to local units of government to ensure vital services continue and first responders are able to stay on the job; grow the economy by supporting small businesses and supporting out-of-work Americans who were forced out of a job through no fault of their own; expand testing and work to find a cure for COVID-19; expand funding for schools and election authorities; provide targeted assistance to individuals so they can keep their health care coverage, afford quality child care services, manage their rent or mortgage payments and student loans; and more.
Specifically regarding legislation to ensure health care coverage for out-of-work Americans, I teamed up with a Democratic lawmaker to introduce a bill on this issue. Our bipartisan legislation provides support for Americans who lose their jobs to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance through COBRA. This is exactly the type of legislation we should be passing in Congress to make sure the American people have the support they need to get through this pandemic.
This COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health crisis our nation has seen in nearly a century, and it has created one of the worst economic recessions in our lifetimes. Getting through this will take many months, or even many years, but I hope Republicans and Democrats will come together on a bipartisan basis and do what is necessary to get our country through this.
BETSY DIRKSEN LONDRIGAN, Democratic
Why are you running?
I am a daughter of the 13th District. The people here are my friends and neighbors and I know firsthand what health care access means for families across our 14 counties. In 2009, my son Jack developed a rare, life-threatening illness. He was put into a medically induced coma and was read his last rites twice. My husband and I lived every parent’s nightmare, but because we had access to quality health care we brought our son home and our family did not go bankrupt.
As I travel around the 13th District, the number one issue I hear about is still health care. Whether it’s access to quality, affordable health insurance or the cost of prescription drugs, people need help. In 2017, after seeing our congressman celebrating his vote to take away health care protections from my friends and neighbors I decided to run and came within less than 1% of unseating him. Instead of working for us, we currently have a congressman who pushes the agenda of the big corporations and special interests. He has continued to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from Big Pharma and insurance corporate PACs while voting against lowering prescription drug costs and against protections for people with pre-existing conditions. He has championed tax cuts for large corporations and the wealthy on the backs of working class families while voting against the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which would make it easier for workers to form unions and penalizes companies who interfere with their employees’ right to organize.
I refuse to take any corporate PAC money in this campaign or when I’m in Congress because I want to be very clear with my neighbors across the 13th District that I’m going to Washington to represent THEM, not corporations and special interests.
What are your top three goals?
As I speak with people all around the 13th District, the number one issue I hear about is still health care. Every person should be able to visit a doctor, get medical help when they’re sick, and afford their medications without needing to choose whether they can put food on the table. In Congress, I will work to stabilize the Affordable Care Act and protect and strengthen all Essential Health Benefits.
I will support a Public Option that can compete with private insurers, starting with communities with rural communities and small businesses, while working with hospitals to ensure they maintain the quality of their care. I will also work to strengthen Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. I strongly support the recently passed bipartisan Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug costs and save Medicare an estimated $345 billion.
I am proud to be endorsed by the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare and the Alliance for Retired Americans, which are committed to defending seniors’ earned benefits from any cuts. I stand with them and middle-class families across the district and the country in making sure we strengthen these programs while ensuring their long-term solvency.
I will work to create good paying, union jobs through investments in safer, cleaner, and new infrastructure and fight for increased funding for programs that help our farmers combat the effects of climate change like the flooding which hit Central Illinois last year. Unions built the middle class and strengthening them will help reverse the enormous and growing income inequality in our nation. It is vital we work to grow the economy from the center out, not the top down, and I will always stand with the working men and women of the 13th District.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Protecting and expanding access to quality, affordable health care is personal. We must protect and expand access to quality, affordable health insurance as well as lower the costs of prescription drugs. In Congress, I will work to stabilize the Affordable Care Act and protect the Patient Bill of Rights. I will support a Public Option that can compete with private insurers, starting with communities with rural communities and small businesses, while working with hospitals to ensure they maintain the quality of their care.
I will work to pass into law the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, which will allow Medicare to directly negotiate lower prescription drug prices with the pharmaceutical companies. These are key steps we can take now which will have a substantial and positive impact on people’s lives. I also hear from people across Central Illinois who are still dealing with the ongoing effects of COVID-19, including many families and local small businesses who need help to stay afloat. First, Congress needs to extend unemployment insurance until we are in a position as a nation where workers can return to work and students can return to school safely.
The Paycheck Protection Program has helped, but access to these loans proved uneven and many businesses, especially minority-owned small businesses, were unable to access needed funds. We need additional funding for programs like PPP as well as turning some of the previous loans into grants for businesses who haven’t rebounded. These programs, however, must ensure fair and equal access to available funds as well as provide strong oversight to ensure the fraud and waste we are now discovering does not take place again.
U.S. House, 18th District
GEORGE PETRILLI, Democratic
Why are you running?
As an attorney regularly traveling throughout Illinois, I've spoken with thousands of people who are facing difficult times. I've noticed a similar pattern of circumstances that effect so many throughout central Illinois, and across the U.S. I don't hear anyone putting forth meaningful solutions to these problems, and often times elected officials and supporters fail to acknowledge that a problem even exists. I am running because I believe elected officials should be representing the best interests of the people, not corporations and special interests.
What are your top three goals?
Address the inequality and inadequacy of the current healthcare system. I believe healthcare should be recognized as a basic human right and that a for-profit healthcare insurance system will allows come up short. Healthcare should be viewed as a collective benefit for the good of the population both physically and economically, the same way that we view military spending, infrastructure projects and parks. The economics of making over the healthcare industry would be a massive windfall. Among this, but touches up against other issues, is a necessary requirement to provide mandatory mental health services for all police officers, fire fighters, first responders, active military and veterans - the importance of this could not be understated.
Government over multiple past administrations has failed to recognize a changing economy and allowed far to many jobs and industries to relocate abroad. Part of that is due to pandering by politicians and local officials to attempt to retain or revive dying industries are becoming economically obsolete, simply because their real concern has seemingly been just getting through the next election cycle. We need focus and incentivize job-training and education for future employment and to provide the labor force for businesses and industries of the future.
Establishing a program that would allow student loan borrowers to make monthly payments by engaging in qualified pro bono/volunteer work for communities most in need. Here an example of how such a program would work in the legal field, but could be utilized for any needed social program.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Our current healthcare system creates an economic bottleneck for people across the nation. Too many people take or remain in jobs that underutilize their abilities, families face financial ruin, businesses are unable to expand and grow and entrepreneurs are unable to seek out new endeavors, all because of our current for-profit health insurance structure.
I believe we need to immediately expand Medicare access to anyone who wants to enroll. Also, we need a long term plan that establishes a basic standard of care and access across all areas, especially focusing on access and quality for low-income and rural populations. Within this, we also need to incentivize people to be involved in their health and taking preventive measures.
State House, 88th District
KENNETH ALLISON, Libertarian
Why are you running?
I am running as I have just grown increasingly more and more uncomfortable with the lack of leadership from our elected officials. The good people of Illinois deserve better. We deserve transparency. We deserve to have elected officials that we can trust.
What are your top three goals?
1. Find and remove all aspects of corruption within our body of elected officials.
2. Void the FOID.
3. Stand firm AGAINST the socialist movement.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
The biggest challenge the good people face is that corruption and self dealing is so pervasive within our elected body. It’s time to bring to light what is done in the dark. It’s time for the people of Illinois to have their voices be heard. It’s time for Illinois to return back to prosperity.
State House, 105th District
DAN BRADY, REPUBLICAN
Why are you running?
I am seeking re-election to continue and enhance my constituent service to the citizens of the 105th District. The issues involving our public education system, K-12 and higher education, as well as public safety, infrastructure and our business climate need a dedicated and service-minded representative with a proven record of accomplishments now more than ever, and I am that person. I look forward to continue working on property tax relief, pension reform and ethics reform, as well as a budget that sets priorities of public education, public infrastructure and public safety. Peoples' knowledge of me and my knowledge of the people of this district is very important. If you want someone who will work on behalf of his constituents, that's me! I am honored to have received numerous endorsements, some business and some labor related. However, representing the people of the 105th District is the greatest endorsement that has been bestowed upon me. I ask for your continued confidence in me, and I ask for your vote!
What are your top three goals?
1. State government's continued response to COVID-19, in particular for unemployment and business help.
2. Budget priorities of public education, public safety and public infrastructure.
3. Creating a funding formula for higher education and creating performance based funding would help institutions of higher education better meet their needs. Also, continue tuition grant programs such as "Aim High" that have been a proven way to help college students with tuition cost to keep them in Illinois for higher education.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Until mid-March of 2020, I would have said budget problems. However, COVID-19 has changed so much and will continue to cripple the budget of the State of Illinois. How I will address this is similar to what I have done since the beginning of this pandemic. I met with bar, restaurant and business owners to help them answer questions regarding essential business insurance, State of Illinois public health issues, as well as unemployment and claims for laid-off workers. I also hosted town hall meetings for state grant business help. I have never closed my district office for any extended period during the pandemic. I have been assisting constituents morning, noon, night, weekends and holidays. Additionally, I led a House Republican Committee to work with the Governor and his administration on phasing and re-opening plans for Illinois. I worked with the Governor and his administration on preventing the shut down of a COVID-19 test site at the Interstate Center which has remained open to provide testing for Central Illinois. I sponsored HB 5796, "The Fair Business Treatment Act," ensuring small business will be given the same opportunity as large businesses to remain open. This legislation will need to remain forefront. I served on a working group that crafted crucial workers compensation and unemployment insurance changes, assisting first responders, health care workers and other essential workers exposed to contracting coronavirus on the job. This is set to expire December 31, 2020, and I have already and will continue to work on extending the sunset date with business and labor. I will also work to prioritize our spending in Springfield, as some of the positive budget work has now and will be further impacted. This work as well as property tax relief and pension reform continues.
CHEMBERLY CUMMINGS, DEMOCRATIC
McLean County auditor
KEVIN WOODARD, Libertarian
Why are you running?
I am running because I would serve as an independent County Auditor. Being a Libertarian I do not have ties to the Democrat and Republican establishment in McLean County. Therefore I would be less susceptible to political pressure from the two old parties. Across the country Libertarians are being elected to positions as auditor more than any other county office. This is because voters are agreeing that Libertarians are in a unique position to provide this type of independence.
I am also running due to the problem we have in our auditor's office. The Republican incumbent has been accused of lavishly decorating her office. This is disappointing given that one of the roles of auditor is to protect the public monies so that the public's tax dollars aren't wasted.
The auditor needs to avoid the appearance of evil and be above reproach in this regard in order to instill confidence in the public. The incumbent also has a reputation of not being available to stakeholders in her office or even on the job. She has a historical record of not making meetings where her attendance is desirable. She often misses County Board meetings and Finance Committee meetings. She is often not available for other events where her attendance is requested. It seems she misses many of these appointments due to "medical reasons."
The auditor has also made changes on her own regarding accounting practices without discussing these changes with others to see what the impact on them might be. This has resulted in confusion among managers in county government and delaying the payment of the counties bills. If not for other officials stepping in to solve the problem payroll would not have been made on one occasion.
What are your top three goals?
1) As previously discussed I plan to maintain the independence necessary for an auditor.
2) I promise to work well with the County Treasurer, the County Board and other stakeholders. The incumbent has a problem getting along with others. Problems resulting from her decisions have resulted in her not having good relationships with the Treasurer, the County Board Chair and others. While an auditor needs to be independent, good relationships with others is equally important.
3) I also promise to be a watchdog and protect the tax dollars citizens have paid the County government. I will insure that public monies are spent as they are appropriated and that no shenanigans are going on. The Democrat candidate fails to see the importance of this function of the office and of the auditor being elected. He is proposing to make it an appointed position. This would be a mistake. In our county government the public does not elect a county executive. Citizens elect a county board. The board consists of 20 members elected from 10 districts. Two are elected from each district. The board then elects the County Board Chair. That means the elected official with the most influence and power in county governance is only elected by 10% of the people. If this official, or even a selection committee of sorts hires the auditor three things happen. One, the auditor is no longer independent from the county board. Two the auditor position is buried in the administration. And three the public loses direct control over one of the watchdogs that keeps an eye on the County Chair and County Board. Therefore it is critical that the public elect the County Auditor.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
The biggest challenge facing constituents is the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic that is going to get worse before it gets better. The federal government isn't going to be able to spend its' way out of this crisis. And the state is staring straight at bankruptcy as a result of the crisis. Consequently local governments are going to face tight budgets. Making sure limited funds are spent appropriately is going to become more important than ever if local governments are going to be able to successfully negotiate through these dangerous waters.
ROBERT B. FAZZINI, Democratic
MICHELLE L. ANDERSON, Republican
McLean County Board, District 4
BENJAMIN WEBB
Why are you running?
I believe county govermnment can work to move ourselves to be ahead of the curve, whether it be in our economy, our infrastructure or in the care that we provide to those in need. We need board members that will empower department heads to think big, think ahead, and then operate with the resources and constituent services that the board entrusts to them - a board that holds and is held accountable. I feel strongly that now is the time for that leadership and democratic leadership at that.
What are your top three goals?
My top three goals are to carefully work with department heads as we address budget concerns in the aftermath of a pandemic and the economic hardships felt because of it, increase the transparency and level of communication between community members and board members, and advocate for collaboration between all levels of government to allocate resources equitably.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
The biggest challenge facing constituents is bringing together the polarized voices of our current political discourse. I’m happy to have a track record of support from liberal and conserative community members and will work to always bring together people so that we can solve our county’s problems in a proactive, collaborative manner.
McLean County Board, District 5
JOANN LITWILLER, Libertarian
RACHAEL LUND, Democratic
Why are you running?
I’m committed to making County operations more transparent and accessible. First steps towards this goal will be continuing to stream Board meetings online even after the COVID pandemic is over, creating a public voting record for all County Board members, removing the 24-hour notice requirement for public comments, increasing communication through social media, and making the County website more intuitive and user-friendly.
The process of redrawing District lines after the 2020 Census must be non-partisan. Board members from both parties must come together to ensure reasonable and fair maps that prioritize the genuine representation of constituents over a lasting majority for either party. These decisions will impact our community for years to come and when the stakes are this high, we need to put party affiliation aside and make decisions that are in the best interest of the people.
I will work to identify ways to improve the County’s energy efficiency and reduce our environmental impact to ensure that Central Illinois’ farms, prairies, and other ecosystems are stable, productive, and sustainable. Done right, projects like wind and solar farms will create sustainable energy while benefiting our local economy and creating good union jobs for our local workforce.
What are your top three goals?
I’m committed to making County operations more transparent and accessible. First steps towards this goal will be continuing to stream Board meetings online even after the COVID pandemic is over, creating a public voting record for all County Board members, removing the 24-hour notice requirement for public comments, increasing communication through social media, and making the County website more intuitive and user-friendly.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
The biggest challenges facing the constituents in District 5 and all of McLean County are related to the impact of COVID-19. In one way or another, the pandemic has touched every house in every neighborhood in the County. As of 19 October, 30 McLean County residents have died from the coronavirus and WGLT reports that total hospitalizations are currently higher than they’ve ever been. Even for those with less direct contact with the virus, impact on the local economy, employment market, school districts, childcare, and more do damage to mental health, as does prolonged social isolation. As a new County Board Member, I will work with the Health Department, state and city governments, and community partners in both public and private sectors to meet the public health and safety needs of our residents. I’ll push for innovative solutions to support local businesses and the working families of McLean County and for public education campaigns to make people aware of the support systems resources available should they need them. The time for a hands-off approach has long since passed and in its place, we need a new generation of leaders who are ready to take a stand and commit time, attention, and expertise to the problem at hand. The resilience I’ve seen throughout the community is an inspiration and I’m ready to go to work on your behalf.
JOHN D. MCINTYRE, Republican
Why are you running?
I would like to return to my current duties as McLean County Board Chairman. I want to continue to my efforts to improve the mental health services that we have established and to initiate a youth psychiatric out-patient clinic. This would be one of the final parts of the Mental Health Action that I helped write and pledged to see all areas of the needs we determined be addressed. I want to continue to help our County Health Department, our County Emergency Management Agency and all of our county departments along with the citizens and communities of McLean County navigate through this COVID-19 crisis. We are finishing up our 2021budget and I want to continue to provide the necessary leadership to help the county with good fiscal management. There is still work to help provide our County Nursing Home with the necessary support to insure its continued success in providing much needed services for our elderly and senior residents dependent upon Medicaid. Finally, I have a goal to develop a sustainable support process for the County's Electronic Justice Information System (EJIS) for data sharing. I am proud of our county's long-history of conservative financial management and want to provide the necessary leadership to continue to keep our tax-rate portion of the total taxes level while providing a balanced budget for the ninth consecutive year.
What are your top three goals?
All of the above stated are top priority goals for me for the next two year term.
