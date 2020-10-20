Why are you running? Responses to our questions to candidates in Nov. 3 contests

What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?

County government is predominately a service-oriented organization charged with providing and maintaining a level of service that helps the functions, well-being and needs of our citizens. Our rural and local municipalities fely upon these services through many intergovernmental agreements which provide the coordinating and sharing of contracts, services and essential services. Our Electronic Justice System has been and is continuing to be in need of upgrading, revision and expansion. The data sharing industry is in a constant state of change and has become not only crucial for our safety, law, justice and health systems, but expensive to maintain and constantly upgrade, expend and coordinate. We must find a way to provide long-range stability, sustainability, and affordability for this system. It will be my goal to find support through funding from federal grants and foundations and to lobby our State for adjustments to some of the mandatory requirements that were thrust upon us. Of course, the health, welfare and safety of our citizens will remain at the forefront of our efforts and our projects as we continue to help all during this pandemic. That includes continued collaborations with our County Health Department and Board of Health, our local schools, hospitals, universities and colleges, long-term care facilities, Veteran's Association, and all social service and crisis responding agencies. As Chairman of our EMA Executive Policy Group, I will continue to work daily with all organizational leaders to address the many challenges and issues associated with and as a result of our current pandemic situation. Proper financial management remains a key to our ability to cope and adjust to the many obstacles that arise during this ever-changing scenario. Our local businesses and economic system success is dependent upon all of the support that local governments can provide. The welfare of our businesses is interdependent with the welfare of all of our citizens. I will continue to support and find ways to help find and keep jobs and training for our workforces.