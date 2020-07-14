Will Pritzker roll back the state's reopening? Here's what he said.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker focused on bars as potential hot spots for transmission of the new coronavirus in response to questions Tuesday about whether he’s considering rolling back any portion of the state’s economic reopening as COVID-19 cases rise.

As he has since introducing his five-phase “Restore Illinois” plan in early May, Pritzker said he continues to monitor the data closely and consult with public health officials and epidemiologists.

“I will not hesitate to reimpose some mitigations if we see our numbers moving upward,” Pritzker said at an unrelated event in Chicago. “My concern, again, is all about the health and safety of the people of the state of Illinois.”

Pritzker said he and health officials are watching the Southern and Western states where the virus is surging “and wondering, where could we or should we … turn the dimmer switch, as they say, on some of these items?”

Asked whether he’d once again shut down indoor service at restaurants and bars, which resumed on a limited basis with the move to phase four of his plan on June 26, Pritzker said it wasn’t as clear early on in the pandemic how easily the coronavirus could be transmitted at indoor bars.