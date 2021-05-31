With only hours to go until midnight deadline, Illinois lawmakers still grappling with budget, energy policy, ethics

With only hours to go before a midnight deadline to adjourn, Illinois lawmakers on Monday were still working to put together a state budget and packages on ethics, sports gambling and elections that include moving next year’s primary to June 28.

Negotiations also were ongoing with Exelon over ratepayer subsidies the utility seeks for continued operation of its nuclear power fleet amid a push for a carbon-free future, and debate continued on changes to a significant policing law approved in January.

The number of issues awaiting a final decision left in question whether everything would get done by midnight. After that time, it takes a three-fifths majority of the House and Senate to approve legislation that would take effect immediately. Democrats have those majorities in both chambers, but it would require almost universal party support for bills in the House.

On top of the list of things to get done was constructing a new state spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1.

Democrats on Monday introduced a roughly $42 billion budget as part of a spending package that would use $2.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds for infrastructure projects and other programs.