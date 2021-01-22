With Trump era over, Rep. Davis ready to work with Biden on infrastructure, agriculture

“Political leaders, from Congress to the White House, have an obligation to be voices of reason and calming in times of national crisis,” Davis said. “That time is now.”

Davis said he has a relationship with the Biden, who was vice president during Davis’ first two terms in Congress. Davis even got a lift on Air Force Two in 2015, when Biden visited Champaign to spotlight the Obama Administration’s campaign to combat campus sexual assault.

“That's a relationship that I hope can pan out and we can work together and do good things for Illinois,” Davis said.

Davis said he supports elements of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, such as the additional $1,400 stimulus check to most Americans. He also thinks there’s an appetite for “a very good bipartisan bill when it comes to infrastructure,” something that became a long-running joke over the past few years.

“And, frankly, with the small majorities that the Democrats are going to have in the House and really having to have the Vice President break ties (in the Senate), it's going to behoove them to want to work together with us,” Davis said.