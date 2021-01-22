With Trump era over, Rep. Davis ready to work with Biden on infrastructure, agriculture

SPRINGFIELD — Even after four years of supporting former President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, doesn’t hesitate to point out the former president’s flawed personal behavior.
Davis said the “the president marred his own legacy,” with the words he shared with supporters just before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.
“But there's a legacy nonetheless, there's a legacy of success and actually historic tax reform that really put us in an economic growth period that was historic and historic, low unemployment before the pandemic,” Davis said in an interview on Tuesday, the day before President Joe Biden’s inauguration. “There are many good things that we accomplished together.”
After notching some significant policy wins during Trump’s tenure and with the start of Joe Biden's presidency, Davis said he hopes the country is ready to turn the page on the inflamed rhetoric that has defined the era and all too often poisoned the minds of those willing to turn to violence.
Davis was one of the few in Congress who was both at the mercy of the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 in the Capitol and on the suburban Virginia baseball diamond in 2017 were House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, and three others were shot by a leftwing activist.
Watch now: Our three-part interview with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on last week's Washington attack
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, on Tuesday spoke about last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Political leaders, from Congress to the White House, have an obligation to be voices of reason and calming in times of national crisis,” Davis said. “That time is now.”
Davis said he has a relationship with the Biden, who was vice president during Davis’ first two terms in Congress. Davis even got a lift on Air Force Two in 2015, when Biden visited Champaign to spotlight the Obama Administration’s campaign to combat campus sexual assault.
“That's a relationship that I hope can pan out and we can work together and do good things for Illinois,” Davis said.
"I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration. The 59th presidential inauguration marks an import…
Davis said he supports elements of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, such as the additional $1,400 stimulus check to most Americans. He also thinks there’s an appetite for “a very good bipartisan bill when it comes to infrastructure,” something that became a long-running joke over the past few years.
“And, frankly, with the small majorities that the Democrats are going to have in the House and really having to have the Vice President break ties (in the Senate), it's going to behoove them to want to work together with us,” Davis said.
Davis also applauded Biden’s nomination of Tom Vilsack for Secretary of Agriculture, who previously served in the role during the Obama Administration.
“We developed a very good working relationship and somewhat of a friendship too,” Davis said.
When asked how to turn the page from a very divisive chapter in American history, Davis said “we need to make bipartisanship cool again."
“Out here, most people will be surprised to find out we actually like each other,” Davis said. “We work together on almost every issue. But it seems that the only issues that get coverage in the media are where we disagree. But the majority of what we do is in a very bipartisan way.”
Watch now: Our three-part interview with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on last week's Washington attack
Watch now: Our three-part interview with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on last week's Washington attack
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, on Tuesday spoke about last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.