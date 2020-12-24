Great Lakes advocates look to Biden administration to take on climate change: ‘A breath of fresh air’

Almost all countries have signed on to the agreement. The U.S. formally left the agreement this year after years of President Donald Trump criticizing the pact. President-elect Joe Biden pledged this month to rejoin on day one of his presidency.

Biden also pledged to convene world leaders for a climate summit in his first 100 days. The Biden campaign has said it will set a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

“We should never have left it in the first place,” said Don Wuebbles, a University of Illinois professor of atmospheric sciences who served as a White House science adviser, about the accord.

“I would never claim that it is a perfect agreement, but the reason I would say that is not what the existing administration says. I would say it’s because it doesn’t go far enough,” Wuebbles said. “The costs to our society are much greater from not doing something than it would be to tackle this and say, OK, as a society we have to deal with the fact that these energy and transportation-related emissions, yes, they might have some negative impacts on our economy in the short run. But in the long run, we can build a stronger economy because we’ve done something about it.”

As Biden’s climate team comes together, some also expect a shift among federal agencies toward reemphasizing climate change.