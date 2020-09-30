'Grief is a long journey': Family, friends mourn deaths of 4 young women in Peoria

Large poster boards sat at four tables representing each young woman. Friends wrote messages of love and sorrow, of friendship and loss.

Autopsies on the women showed they all suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries when their car struck a tree on the southeast side of Washington Street. All four died instantly. Toxicology testing, required by state statute, is pending.

The vehicle's driver and additional information remain under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.

Two of the deceased women were mothers. Burns had two young daughters, 4-year-old Heavyn and 3-year-old Mymy, while Quanylan Thomas had a 7-month old daughter, La'nhy.

Burns' youngest of four siblings, Peoria High student Rakitra Moore, spoke lovingly of her sister.

"I'm her favorite," she said. "She was goofy and hard-headed and liked to party. But mainly, she loved her kids."

One of Burns' best friends, London Dior, said she and Jazzman often went clubbing together.

"She was so full of energy, always smiling, so full of life," Dior said. "And a really good mom."

Brooklyn Parker graduated last spring with Williams and was good friends with her and Quanylan Thomas.