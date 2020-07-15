Group launches ‘tax day’ push for constitutional amendment

When the opposition group launched last week, however, it argued that the state’s fiscal pressures won’t be entirely solved by the $3 billion in estimated revenue from the graduated tax rates, so more hikes would inevitably be needed down the line. It argued that might come in the form of raised rates for the middle class, even if the currently proposed rates do not take such an action.

The new rate structure would not change the necessary vote threshold in the General Assembly to raise taxes in the future, but the opponents argue it would be politically easier for lawmakers to raise rates when they are doing it for only certain tax brackets and leaving others unchanged.

“To cover all of Springfield’s spending and debt, the tax brackets and rates will have to be changed to raise taxes on the middle class and even the working poor…,” Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. said in a news release after the launch. “So while proponents claim the progressive tax would only tax ‘the rich,’ many of whom are local leaders like family farmers who are investing in their communities and creating jobs, the truth is that this amendment will open up every Illinoisan to tax increases.”