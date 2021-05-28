Groups that run kids’ after-school programs don’t want to be left out of districts’ COVID-19 relief windfall

With Illinois schools receiving billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief, nonprofits and community groups that help children and families hit hardest by the pandemic are making sure they’re not forgotten as that money is spent.

Illinois is expected to receive more than $5 billion from the latest injection of federal dollars into the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Ninety percent of that will go directly to local school districts, according to officials at the Illinois State of Board of Education, including roughly $2 billion to Chicago Public Schools. That’s on top of nearly $3 billion the state’s schools received in the two earlier rounds of COVID-19 relief.

The U.S. Department of Education requires that school districts use the new coronavirus relief money to directly address student learning gaps and other hardships exacerbated during the pandemic.

But the funds can also be spent on initiatives offered by nonprofit community organizations and social service agencies, including those that provide tutoring and before- and after-school programs, state education officials said. Also allowed is assistance for families dealing with challenges ranging from food and housing insecurity to mental health issues.