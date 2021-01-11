Gun, ammo sales brisk; many items hard to find

"It's kind of a herd mentality," he added.

One result is some items are hard to find.

"A lot of AR's (AR-15 style firearms), a lot of home defense-style shotguns, and pretty much anything that is a handgun is pretty much unfindable right now," Pulaski said. "One of our big suppliers has about 3,000 handguns listed in their catalog, but they have four in stock right now."

He said there is a similar shortage of ammunition, and that has led to some price gouging.

"Instead of a box of 9mm that we would pay $10 for and sell for $12, we'll see that sell for $60-$80," Pulaski said. "Some people are buying high and having to sell higher, and some people are buying low and selling very high."

At Alton Farm & Home Supply last week there were some shotgun shells available, but the few rifle rounds were 7.62 mm NATO (.308 caliber). Workers said ammunition has been flying off the shelves as soon as it is stocked.

The number of firearms available was also limited at the store.

"All of the common stuff is just gone," Pulaski said, adding that odd or unique rounds are still available. "If you want to hunt an elephant, we can probably find ammunition for that"