Guns once owned by Alexander Hamilton to be sold at auction in May in Rock Island
Guns once owned by Alexander Hamilton to be sold at auction in May in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND — The Rock Island Auction Company will be auctioning off pistols once owned by Alexander Hamilton.

The pistols will be the showpiece of a three-day auction beginning May 14, according to a news release from the company. Included with the pistols will be a pair of epaulettes Hamilton wore while serving as a colonel during the American Revolution.

The release states the firearms were a gift from Hamilton's father-in-law and remained in the family until 1942, when they were sold.

Other items scheduled for sale during the same period include the original documentation of Ulysses S. Grant's promotion to a major general. The paperwork is signed by Abraham Lincoln. Also in the lot are a Colt revolver owned by Bat Masterson and a pair of revolvers owned by Tsar Alexander II.

More details can be found on Rock Island Auction Company's website.

