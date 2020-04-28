Hail, funnel cloud part of storm system across Central Illinois. Here's the latest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — Large hail and a funnel cloud were part of a severe thunderstorm that rumbled through Woodford County and other parts of Central Illinois Tuesday evening.

No damage was reported. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for most of Central Illinois until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said three-quarter-inch hail was reported in two areas of Woodford County along with a funnel cloud near Low Point.

Included in the watch area are the counties of Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, McLean, Montgomery, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford.

The storms are expected to continue through the night, with cooler temperatures around 50 degrees.