Half of Chicago Public Schools teachers expected to return to schools Monday did not show up

“If you tell your child that he can’t play outside until he cleans his room, but the child keeps his room a mess, who is the biggest obstacle to him playing outside?” he continued. “The mayor and CEO are like that child, whining about us setting standards for opening schools, rather than accepting responsibility for their failure to meet those standards.”

He described as a lack of transparency by the school district, a history of deceptive practices that have undercut trust, a refusal to hear from stakeholders while creating a reopening plan while spinning “its message” to the media.

He also issued a challenge to the district’s CEO, Janice Jackson. LaRaviere noted that Jackson has touted modeling that shows the district will have enough teachers returning to in-person instruction for the number of students who plan to do the same.

Asked time and again to see the models, school officials have not provided the information even after the union submitted Freedom of Information Act requests. After several requests were denied, LaRaviere said he was finally given district-wide staffing levels that do nothing to address whether an individual school will have enough teachers.