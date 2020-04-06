HAPPENING NOW: 1,006 new cases of coronavirus disease, 33 additional deaths reported in Illinois

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is delivering an update on the coronavirus pandemic and Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,006 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 33 additional deaths:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
Jefferson and Wabash counties are reporting cases for the first time Monday.
Statewide, there are 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths, in 73 counties. Ages ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100.
