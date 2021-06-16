Hazard from debris of northern Illinois Chemtool fire under evaluation

ROCKTON — Public health officials have lifted an outdoor mask mandate for those within a 3-mile radius of a massive chemical plant fire in the village.

That decision comes after monitoring showed that air quality measurements remained stable in the area around Chemtool, an industrial solvent and lubricant facility that burst into flames Monday.

"All of the measured levels for the volatile organic compounds, the carbon monoxide and the hydrogen sulfide remain below federal standards," Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell said Wednesday afternoon. "There was a slight increase in particulate matter over the overnight, so people will often say that maybe they smelled something a little bit more, but it did not exceed any of the federal limits."

However, the evacuation order for those within one mile of the fire remains in effect. That's because the potential danger from the debris, dust and ash that has fallen on the ground from the fire is still unknown.

"We are particularly concerned about returning individuals into that evacuation zone until we have a more thorough understanding of the composition so we can help prepare homeowners for their return," Martell said.

"Can they powerwash? What can they use to remove some of the sticky solvent that they've seen? How do they treat their swimming pools? Can animals and pets be let outside? What about their children playing outside? How to restart their air conditioners and those kinds of things," Martell said. "Until we have a better understanding we are maintaining the evacuation zone of one mile."

Due to the one-mile evacuation order, mail has not been delivered in that area.

However, the U.S. Postal Service issued a release stating mail is available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the local post office, 214 W. Main St.

Customers will need to provide identification to pick up mail as well as identification of others in the household if they wish to pick up their mail.

Meanwhile, fire suppression efforts continued Wednesday more than 48 hours after the Chemtool plant caught fire.

"Please be patient. Be vigilant. We are doing everything we can to get you back in your homes," Rockton fire Chief Kirk Wilson said Wednesday at a news briefing held at South Beloit High School.

He said efforts to prevent runoff water from fire suppression from reaching the Rock River have been successful.

"At this point in time I am happy to report there has not been any release of toxins into our waterways or our water system in the village of Rockton," Wilson said.

Smoke will continue to rise into the air at times as overhaul efforts continue, Wilson said.

"You may see flare-ups as building materials and things of that nature are moved. So, please don't be alarmed," he said. "The fire is contained. The hazardous materials are contained at this point. We took extreme precautions yesterday in protecting our waterways."

Those containment efforts include digging a ditch on the west side of the Chemtool plant, vacuuming the runoff material out of the ditch and laying out booms in the river.

