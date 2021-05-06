Head of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability announces resignation

A few months into Roberts’ COPA tenure, she wrote then-police Superintendent Eddie Johnson a letter criticizing him for his decision to release snippets of body camera footage a day after the fatal July 2018 shooting of Harith Augustus, who was running from police in the South Shore neighborhood when an officer shot and killed him as he appeared to break away from officers and move his hand toward his waistband, where he appeared to have a holstered gun.

Johnson at the time indicated the Police Department’s decision to release the footage was to quell the tension between police and protesters, even though there was much more video to review. Immediately after the shooting, there were initial reports on social media that Augustus did not have a gun.

“In this particular instance after seeing what transpired last night, I have an obligation to this city, to the community and to these police officers to make sure this city is safe and calm,” Johnson told reporters at the time. “And last night after what I saw on video, you know, bottles being thrown, urine being thrown at the police officers, we can’t have another night like that.”

In the letter, Roberts told Johnson his department shouldn’t be releasing any video while the shooting was still under investigation.